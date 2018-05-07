PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day is rapidly approaching so it’s important to recognize that women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce.

With that fact in mind, it is essential to consider which states are the best, or worst, for working moms. A new study finds that New Jersey and Delaware crack the top ten of the best states for working moms.

More than 70 percent of working women are moms with young children.

Studies find that women only earn 82 percent of what men made in 2017. In the workplace, women generally experience far less upward mobility than their male counterparts.

These gaps of inequality tend to spark debates about gender roles in the community.

According to Wallethub, these problems can lead to a strain on employment places and their employees when considerations for parental leave policies and other legal support systems are different from state-to-state.

#MothersDay is just around the corner, and we’re paying special attention to working #moms. Find out which states are most livable for women playing this dual role: https://t.co/oH0NyHLhUD pic.twitter.com/Y0W7Oi7XNE — WalletHub (@wallethub) May 7, 2018

It also begs the question whether women should be forced to choose between career and family.

To help answer this question, WalletHub compared state dynamics across 15 key metrics to identify the best and worst states for working moms.

Child care options, professional opportunities, work-life balance, best day-care systems, lowest child-care costs are a part of the 15 metrics used to measure where states ranked on the list.

They found that the best states for working moms are:

Vermont Minnesota Massachusetts District of Columbia Connecticut Rhode Island Maine New Jersey Delaware New York

Further down the list, Pennsylvania ranks 39 out of the 51 states and the District of Columbia.