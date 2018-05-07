PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The porn star who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago is making an appearance at a Philadelphia club this week.

Stormy Daniels will be performing at the Penthouse Club on Monday and Tuesday nights to publicize her appearance in the May-June issue of Penthouse Magazine.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. She claims Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 to keep silent before the 2016 election.

Daniels is seeking to be released from the nondisclosure agreement. She has also filed defamation suits against Trump and Cohen.

Trump denies he and Daniels had an affair and has said he didn’t know about the settlement.

