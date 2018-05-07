Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight-year-old Evan Murphy trusts the process.

Local Business Creates ‘The Process’ Water Ice

Dream come true for my best bud, Evan 💙 After seeing our @CBSPhilly piece on the eight-year-old, the @sixers honored him as the Strong Kid of the Game — which celebrates kids who have persevered through challenging circumstances. Gives new meaning to #PhilaUnite #SixersStrong pic.twitter.com/7avw2D3Te6 — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) May 7, 2018

Whenever the Sixers play, you can usually find the little boy with Down syndrome staring intently at the TV.

My and @JoelEmbiid’s new BFF, Evan. He’s a huge Philly sports fan and wants to invite us over for a sleepover and Chinese food — best day ever 🤣 #TrustTheProcess #PhilaUnite #HereTheyCome @sixers pic.twitter.com/ihzdHPruMU — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) April 23, 2018

Then, the little boy with Down syndrome met his hero, Joel Embiid, during a chance meeting at a Delaware County church.

He thought that would be the final interaction.

But Monday night , he didn’t have to watch the Eastern Conference finals through a screen. He was on the court, honored as the Sixers Strong Kid of the Game.

The initiative highlights kids who have persevered through challenging circumstances.

“We just think of him as just Evan and sometimes we forget that he does work really hard to be the amazing kid that he is,” said Evan’s mom, Kristen Murphy.

The Sixers organized the VIP experience, including an arena tour, for the Murphy family after watching Eyewitness News’ first story on Evan. The piece highlighted his chance meeting with his hero Joel Embiid at a Delaware County church.

“Just meeting [Joel] was enough; for all of this to happen is a dream come true for him,” his mother said.

Before the match-up against the Celtics, the team presented him with his very own Sixers jersey with the name “Murphy” on it.

Back with my favorite guy, Evan! The @sixers saw our story on the eight-year-old’s chance meeting with his hero @JoelEmbiid & have a very big surprise up their #PhilaUnite sleeves… the story on @CBSPhilly at 6 p.m. 🤗 #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/mNMD4bI9Mm — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) April 30, 2018

“I miss you, I want to practice and I’m gonna have a great time,” Evan said in a message to Embiid.

The experience has taught this family that the tagline ‘Phila Unite’ isn’t just about a city rallying around its basketball team.

“This is a memory he’ll have forever,” Murphy said.

It’s about a hometown team that celebrates its community.

“The fact that they would reach out and want to honor him as the Strong Kid of the Game is pretty special.”