NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A portion of Route 273 in Newark is closed following a crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon.

It happened on Route 273 at Ruthar Drive around 1 p.m.

There is no word on the motorcyclist’s condition or how the crash happened.

Motorists can expect delays in the area and are advised to seek alternate routes of travel.