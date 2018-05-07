PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man has been shot several times in the East Oak Lane section of the city.

Police reported to 65th Avenue and Front Street around 10:45 Sunday evening.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body while sitting in a vehicle.

He was taken to Jeans Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The scene and vehicle are being held. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.