TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy said that Bill Castner will serve as senior adviser on firearms for the Garden State.
Murphy made the announcement Monday alongside former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly and one-time Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
Castner is a former chief counsel to former Gov. Jon Corzine and previously served as the top aide to the Democrat-led Assembly.
The announcement comes as Murphy pushes for strengthening the state’s already-tough gun laws. Castner is expected to pursue litigation focused on reducing gun crime.
He is currently a top lobbyist for the state’s biggest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Castner will work without a state salary for 60 days. Murphy says further expenses will be covered through “existing state resources.”
