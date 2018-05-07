Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy said that Bill Castner will serve as senior adviser on firearms for the Garden State.

I am honored to announce that Bill Castner will join our administration as Senior Advisor on Firearms. We hope that in having a single point of contact for our gun safety efforts we will be a model for the nation on smart policy and meaningful progress.https://t.co/XhHoPTNmlg pic.twitter.com/NfeZig9320 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 7, 2018

Murphy made the announcement Monday alongside former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly and one-time Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Castner is a former chief counsel to former Gov. Jon Corzine and previously served as the top aide to the Democrat-led Assembly.

The announcement comes as Murphy pushes for strengthening the state’s already-tough gun laws. Castner is expected to pursue litigation focused on reducing gun crime.

He is currently a top lobbyist for the state’s biggest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Castner will work without a state salary for 60 days. Murphy says further expenses will be covered through “existing state resources.”

