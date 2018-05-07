Watch Live
BREAKING: Philly Airport Re-Establishes Water Pressure Following 24-Inch Water Main Break
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino, the site of the former Revel Casino, will open on June 28, officials announced on Monday.

“We are thrilled to share this exciting news with you and would like to thank each and every one of you for being a part of the Ocean Resort Casino extended family and our debut in Atlantic City,” said Bruce Deifik, the Chairman of AC Ocean Walk. “It was important for us to share this news with you directly, as the team here at Ocean, both as part of our family and as a part of the wonderful community that is Atlantic City that will continue to play an integral role in our future success. For that, we are extremely grateful to each of you.”

The 1,399-room Ocean Resort Casino will feature a 138,000-square-foot casino, 160,000 square feet of indoor meeting and convention space with another 90,000 square feet of flexible outdoor special event space, six swimming pools, including a salt-water pool and an ocean-facing sun deck with luxury cabanas.

gettyimages 455527118 Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino Opening On June 28

A lifeguard boat sits on the beach in front of the closed Revel Casino September 15, 2014 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 2.4 billion USD Revel opened a little more than two years ago amid high hopes of turning around Atlantic City’s struggling casino market. But the resort shut down September 2 and about 3,000 employees lost their jobs after it failed to find a buyer before an earlier scheduled auction. The Trump Plaza, which opened on May 14, 1984, shut down September 16, 2014, the fourth casino to shutter its doors this year, and a fifth casino, the Trump Taj Mahal, may close if it cannot cut costs of operation. AFP PHOTO/Don Emmert (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

“We look forward to June 28 as the culmination of all of our planning and know that this will be a special day for Atlantic City as it turns the page on a new chapter of revitalization,” said Frank Leone, CEO of Ocean Resort Casino. “Everyone has been so incredibly positive and supportive of the changes that have been discussed relative to the property and our team is committed to providing a tremendous customer experience for all of our guests.  We cannot wait to reveal what we have been working on for them.”

The property will open with 16 different dining options from fine dining to casual venues.

Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino To Feature World’s Largest Topgolf Suite

1 1 Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino Opening On June 28

Views of the Atlantic Ocean will be enjoyed from the new Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Resort Casino (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Swing Suite)

Earlier this month, officials announced the largest Topgolf suite in the world would be inside the casino.

Ocean Resort Casino will open on the same day as Hard Rock AC, which was previously the Trump Taj Mahal.

 

