ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino, the site of the former Revel Casino, will open on June 28, officials announced on Monday.

“We are thrilled to share this exciting news with you and would like to thank each and every one of you for being a part of the Ocean Resort Casino extended family and our debut in Atlantic City,” said Bruce Deifik, the Chairman of AC Ocean Walk. “It was important for us to share this news with you directly, as the team here at Ocean, both as part of our family and as a part of the wonderful community that is Atlantic City that will continue to play an integral role in our future success. For that, we are extremely grateful to each of you.”

OFFICIAL: Ocean Resort Casino will open on June 28! Come check out our world-class amenities and take your summer to the next level. Have a ball at Ocean Resort Casino! #atlanticcity #theoceanac pic.twitter.com/1E3CDV7Qza — Ocean Resort Casino (@TheOceanAC) May 7, 2018

The 1,399-room Ocean Resort Casino will feature a 138,000-square-foot casino, 160,000 square feet of indoor meeting and convention space with another 90,000 square feet of flexible outdoor special event space, six swimming pools, including a salt-water pool and an ocean-facing sun deck with luxury cabanas.

“We look forward to June 28 as the culmination of all of our planning and know that this will be a special day for Atlantic City as it turns the page on a new chapter of revitalization,” said Frank Leone, CEO of Ocean Resort Casino. “Everyone has been so incredibly positive and supportive of the changes that have been discussed relative to the property and our team is committed to providing a tremendous customer experience for all of our guests. We cannot wait to reveal what we have been working on for them.”

The property will open with 16 different dining options from fine dining to casual venues.

Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino To Feature World’s Largest Topgolf Suite

Earlier this month, officials announced the largest Topgolf suite in the world would be inside the casino.

Ocean Resort Casino will open on the same day as Hard Rock AC, which was previously the Trump Taj Mahal.