NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County Police are investigating a suspicious death in the community of Wilton.

Police say a 47-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence in the unit block of Carleton Court on Monday around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say she was “deceased under suspicious circumstances.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call the New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800 if you have any information about this incident.