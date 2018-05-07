Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Following his sexual assault conviction, the Kennedy Center voted to rescind two of Bill Cosby’s honors.

Cosby won a Kennedy Center Honor in 1998 and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2009.

The center said the comedian’s recent criminal conviction overshadowed his career accomplishments.

Last week, Cosby was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.