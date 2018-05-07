PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the third time in three weeks, a broken window issue leads to an emergency landing for a United States airline.

This latest incident happened on Sunday when a Jet Blue flight from San Juan to Tampa landed safely in Fort Lauderdale after cracks developed in the windshield.

Passengers were put on another plane.

Broken cabin windows on two separate Southwest flights forced emergency landings in Philadelphia and Cleveland on April 17 and May 2.