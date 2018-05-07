Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GREENSBORO, N.C. (CBS) — A 17-year-old North Carolina girl is earned nearly $5 million dollars in scholarships, on her way to gaining admissions into more than 100 schools.

Margaret Reid Wins $1.2 Million On $18 Bet That Included Kentucky Derby

Jasmine Harrison was accepted to 113 colleges and universities and awarded more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships.

Harrison will graduate from The Academy at Smith on May 24th with an expected 4.0 GPA.

With help from her school’s faculty and her mother, she was able to apply to all those schools for just $135.

Harrison was awarded full rides to three schools: Ed Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida,

Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi, and Bennett College in Greensboro.

All three are Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In fact, she was able to apply to 53 HBCUs with just one Common Black College Application and got into 26 that way.

Harrison also took advantage of the College Foundation of North Carolina College Application Week, where she was able to apply to a number of North Carolina schools for free.

Then on top of that, the Common Application allowed her to apply to 20 more at once.

Lafayette College Postpones Finals Following Online Threat

Harrison spent hours poring over each entry making sure it was perfect and called on her faith when she wanted to quit.

Harrison plans to attend Bennett College on a full ride and major in Biology. She said she wants to become a NICU nurse.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. WFMY contributed to this report.)