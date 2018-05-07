Follow CBSPHILLY : Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We all know teachers spend countless hours caring for and nurturing the minds of our youth.

For Teachers Appreciation Week, which runs May 7-11, several businesses are offering discounts and deals.

Most of the deals fall on May 8 which marks Teachers Appreciation Day.

Here’s a list of discounts and freebies below, be sure to bring your teacher ID:

FOOD

Chick-Fil-A: Not a nationwide promotion, but some locations are offering deals for Teachers on Tuesday, May 8. You must check with your local Chick-Fil-A location about deals they are offering. The only one we saw near Baltimore was at the Reisterstown location where teachers can get a free coffee with a breakfast purchases.

Some locations are offering free Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuit until 10.30 a.m. or Chick-fil-A chicken Sandwich from 10.30 a.m. -10.00 p.m. Must show valid school ID. One offerper person. Must be present to redeem. Tuesday 5/8 only. Look on Facebook for events at a Chick-Fil-A near you.

Chipotle: It’s buy one-get one for teachers on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close.

BOGOs for teachers with faculty IDs Tuesday, 5/8/18, 3pm-close. Because we ❤️ you. Valid in-restaurant only. Terms: https://t.co/DFLaEgH2xFpic.twitter.com/XyBiLhn1P8 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 3, 2018

Einstein Bagels: All week, teachers can get 20 percent off any purchase. Use promo code 9053.

Honeygrow : After 3 p.m. Tuesday, all locations will take $3 off teachers’ orders when they show a valid school ID.

EVERYDAY DEALS

Ann Taylor LOFT

Receive 15 percent off all full-priced items. Click here to sign up for the LOFT Loves Teachers program.

Apple Store for Education

Faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels get discounted rates on all Apple products.

Banana Republic

Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with a valid ID. Show this flyer at your local register!

Barnes & Nobel: Teachers, librarians and home-schoolers enrolled in the educator discount program are eligible for 25 percent off publisher list price on teacher appreciation days.

Costco: All year round teachers can sign up for a Costco membership and receive $60 in savings.

Michaels: Get 15 percent off your entire purchase including sale items every day at Michaels. Just show a valid teachers ID.

Joann Fabrics: Save 15 percent every day by joining Teacher Rewards. Must show valid ID.