NEW ORLEANS (CBS) –– A water main break on a Carnival cruise ship caused major flooding.

Cellphone video captured water pouring out of the pipes on Thursday.

In the videos, the rushing water can be seen flooding the Carnival Dream cruise ship in a way that reminded people of the movie Titanic.

The ship left New Orleans last Sunday on a 7-day cruise through the Western Caribbean.

Nearly 3,500 passengers were on board.

The cruise line says 50 rooms were flooded.

Passengers say the crew handled the situation well.

Within six hours, the crew replaced most of the damaged carpet and passengers were able to return to their rooms.

For the inconvenience, passengers received a full refund from Carnival and a voucher for a 50 percent discount for their next cruise!