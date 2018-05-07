BREAKING: 11 More Penn State Fraternity Members To Head To Trial Over Timothy Piazza's Death
Filed Under:Local TV, Penn State, Timothy Piazza

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says there is enough evidence to send hazing and alcohol-related criminal charges to county court for trial against 11 more members of a Penn State fraternity over the death of a pledge last year.

Judge Steven Lachman on Monday also dismissed allegations that a member of Beta Theta Pi had erased basement security video to thwart investigators.

Delaware, New Jersey Crack Top 10 Of Best States For Working Moms

He’s dismissing all reckless endangerment counts the defendants had faced and pared down other counts.

Defendants face charges as a result of the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Officials say Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after a night of drinking that followed a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

Lafayette College Postpones Finals Following Online Threat

Last week, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro called on a judge to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against five former fraternity members in Piazza’s death.

Fourteen other members of the now-shuttered fraternity are also awaiting trial.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch