PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the sixth year in a row, a group of bicyclists are making their way to Washington D.C. to push for common sense gun laws.

“Team 26” made a stop in Philadelphia Sunday where they held a rally at Girard College alongside “Moms Demand Action” and “Cease Fire P.A.”

Named for the 26 students and teachers killed in the Sandy Hook Massacre, “Team 26” wants a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

