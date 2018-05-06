Watch Live
  • KYW News at 11 PM
    11:00 PM - 11:40 PM
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the sixth year in a row, a group of bicyclists are making their way to Washington D.C. to push for common sense gun laws.

“Team 26” made a stop in Philadelphia Sunday where they held a rally at Girard College alongside “Moms Demand Action” and “Cease Fire P.A.”

Parents Planned To Have Twins Induced On ‘Star Wars’ Day 

Named for the 26 students and teachers killed in the Sandy Hook Massacre, “Team 26” wants a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

“Team 26” wants Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch