PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a pizza delivery driver has been shot in the East Germantown section of the city Sunday night.

Police reported to the 6200 block of North Beechwood Street around 8:30.

Officials found a 52-year-old man shot twice in the abdomen.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

No arrest have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.