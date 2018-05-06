Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 35-year-old man has been stabbed multiple times following an argument with a co-worker at the Hampton Inn in Center City.

Police reported to the 1300 block of Race Street around 5:20 Sunday evening.

The two co-workers got into an argument inside the basement break room, leading to the stabbing.

The victim was transported to Hahneman University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police have made an arrest.

