PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 20-year-old woman has been shot one time in the leg in the Kensington section of the city.

Police reported to the 700 block of E. Madison Street just after 6:30 Sunday evening.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.