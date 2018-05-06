LEICESTER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts police department explains that a fingerprint left in a hunk of Play-Doh led them to a shoplifting suspect.

Leicester police responded to Walmart on Dec. 11 after an employee found several electronic anti-theft devices that had been covered in the malleable clay-like toy in an apparent attempt to neutralize them.

The Play-Doh failed to disable the spider-wrap devices and the suspect had fled.

However, the suspect left behind an incredibly valuable clue.

Police announced Monday the Connecticut Forensics Laboratory helped find a match for the print.

55-year-old Dennis Jackson has been charged with unlawful removal of an anti-theft device. According to police, he has a long criminal record and faces arrest warrants in at least two other states.

Jackson is jailed and it’s not clear if he had a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)