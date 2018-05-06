PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to do the seemingly impossible– pull an airplane across the tarmac, without a machine.

The 10th annual ‘Plane Pull’ at Atlantic Aviation is a great cause that seeks to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children.

Susan Campbell, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House, explains the event, “This plane, which is 76,000lbs, is pulled with a tug-o-war rope.”

Atlantic Aviation’s ‘Plane Pull’ challenges teams to band together to see who could pull an airplane across a set distance in the fastest time.

“And groups of 20 gather around the rope. We blow the horn, have the stopwatches, and they start pulling,” Campbell says.

36 teams each raised $2500 for the local organization.

This year’s competition raised more than $150,000.