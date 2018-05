PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The force is strong with a brand new pair of Utah twins.

Rowan Luke and Kai Leia were born to proud parents Kendall and Ross Robbins on Friday, May 4, which also happened to be “Star Wars” day.

The timing of their birth was no coincidence, the couple chose to induce labor on the 4th to make sure their babies were born on the special day.

The parents have decorated the nursery in a “Star Wars” theme.