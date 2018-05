PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sounds of a new organ are echoing off the walls of Christ Church in Philadelphia.

This mechanical-action organ was dedicated Sunday after being incorporated into the original case which dates back to 1837.

Bicyclist Group, ‘Team 26’, Stops At Girard College For Anti-Gun Rally On Way To Washington D.C.

The organ contains more than 3,000 pipes and took two years to construct in Massachusetts.

It is the only organ of its kind in Philadelphia.