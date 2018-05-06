Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive sinkhole, which opened up on a New Zealand farm, is being called a spectacular development by geologists.
That’s because the enormous cavern that appeared in the ground exposed volcanic rock that is nearly 60,000-years-old.
The walls of the hole are made of stacks of sediment nearly 40 feet deep.
The grey layers of ash are nearly 10 feet deep from centuries of volcanic eruptions.
The farmer who owns the land says he intends to fence around the area, but it will be a big job.
The sinkhole is more than 650 feet long and about 20 feet wide, the equivalent of about four Olympic-sized swimming pools.