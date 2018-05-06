SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS) –– The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs has broken ground on a new place to worship.

The groundbreaking took place on Saturday with an invitation extended to the community to take part.

The groundbreaking comes 6 months after a gunman killed 26 people during Sunday morning services.

Half of the victims were children.

The old church is now a memorial to those who died in the shooting.

The November 2017 shooting left 26 people dead and another 20 injured.

The church expects its new building to be ready by next spring.

It will seat 250 people.