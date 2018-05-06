Comments
MIAMI, Fl. (CBS) — A man broke into a South Florida home in hopes of stealing a $19,000 motorcycle.
39th Annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run Kicks Off
Instead, he left his DNA all over the crime scene and left as he came in — on foot.
This happened Friday afternoon in Miami.
The man smashed his way through a garage window.
He cut himself as he crawled through, leaving blood everywhere.
Massive Sinkhole In New Zealand Exposes 60,000-Year-Old Volcanic Rock
Then, when he tried to open the garage door, he couldn’t because it was locked from the outside.
The would-be thief left empty-handed after a struggle to exit the garage.