MIAMI, Fl. (CBS) — A man broke into a South Florida home in hopes of stealing a $19,000 motorcycle.

Instead, he left his DNA all over the crime scene and left as he came in — on foot.

This happened Friday afternoon in Miami.

The man smashed his way through a garage window.

He cut himself as he crawled through, leaving blood everywhere.

Then, when he tried to open the garage door, he couldn’t because it was locked from the outside.

The would-be thief left empty-handed after a struggle to exit the garage.