PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few Super Bowl Champions were honored Sunday for their service to the community.

Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce, Corey Clement and Brent Celek, along with head coach Doug Pederson and Executive Vice President, Howie Roseman, received Vinci Awards at this year’s Vincera Children’s Classic.

The Vincera Foundation selects sports figures from across the country who use their platform to inspire children.

Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright was also honored with the “Winning Mindset Award.”