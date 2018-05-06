PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Over 800 people, all patients and families of The Cardiac Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), traveled across the U.S. to gather in celebration at the First Annual Cardiac Family Fun Day.

10th Annual ‘Plane Pull’ Raises Money For Ronald McDonald House

Complete with a carnival atmosphere, the event hopes to give patients and families the opportunity to reconnect with their medical teams and share their experiences with other Cardiac families.

Participants will enjoy a moon bounce, face painting, magic show and other rides, games, and other fun activities at the themed event.

There will even be a visit from the Phillie Phanatic for fans.

The Cardiac Center at CHOP cares for babies prior to birth, infants, children, and young adults with congenital and acquired heart conditions.

39th Annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run Kicks Off

Their team consists of more than 125 experts, including pediatric cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, critical care intensivists, pediatric cardiac anesthesiologists, advanced practice nurses and physician assistants.