BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Two people died following a shooting in Bristol Township on Friday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Elmhurst and Weston Avenues in Bucks County.

An investigation led Bucks County detectives to Joseph Williams.

According to witnesses, 5 individuals driving a gray Chrysler 300 parked on the lawn in front of the Elmhurst Avenue home.

It is alleged that Williams, in an argument with one of the individuals that had arrived, pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Williams reportedly then lifted the gun and pointed it at Wilson. As Wilson ran away, Williams fired shots in Wilson’s direction repeatedly.

Investigators found a bullet hole in the side of the home and located a second bullet hole in the window of the kitchen area of the residence.

At the time of the shooting, there were at least five family members inside of the home. Among the family members was a 3-year-old child.

Family members say they were in a state of panic as shots rang out wondering the whereabouts of their children.

After the shooting, Williams and two other men fled the scene.

Officers viewed surveillance video from a camera located on the 600 block of Winder Dr. to find out where the men went.

A check of the wooded grounds behind 703 Winder Dr. led officers to a revolver that had spent shell casings.

Authorities have not released the identities of the men killed at this time.