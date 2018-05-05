PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Trump has known about the 6-figure payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels for months, according to the New York Times.

The paper is quoting two people familiar with the deal.

Camden Catholic High School Defends Controversial Firing Of Football Coach Nick Strom

Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 ahead of the 2016 presidential election for her discretion on an alleged sexual encounter she and Trump had more than a decade ago.

Cohen has admitted to paying Daniels using money from his own pocket.

Daniels filed a lawsuit over the nondisclosure agreement, claiming it was void because Trump never signed it himself.

The lawsuit has since spiraled and has left Cohen in a potential legal predicament over whether the payment was an illegal in-kind campaign contribution.

Trump has previously denied knowing about the agreement when he spoke to reporters on Air Force One in April.

However, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani drew that claim into question when he said earlier this week that Trump had paid Cohen back.

Police: Man Arrested At Dover International Speedway Following Assault Of Team Owner

Trump then denied that any campaign money had been used to reimburse Cohen and said he was paid through a retainer.

The New York Times says, however, it’s not clear exactly when President Trump learned of the payment made by Michael Cohen.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)