PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lava continues to spew from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano Saturday.

Thousands of people are still without power after the eruption triggered the island’s biggest earthquake in 43 years on Friday.

Major 6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes all of Hawaii as fissures from the Kilauea Volcano erupt for a fourth time. USGS estimates that hundreds of quakes have struck the Big Island this week. Details: https://t.co/VonP9uwica (Photo: USGS) pic.twitter.com/wItBsiBSbQ — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 4, 2018

The 6.9 magnitude quake also triggered a series of aftershocks in the area.

Broad Street Run Road Closures Begin Early Sunday Morning

More than 1,700 people were ordered out of communities as lava got dangerously close.

So far, two homes have been burned.