PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s largest annual spring block party returns for its sixth annual year.

While South Street will be closed to traffic, the historic business district is set to transform into the city’s largest block party with enough food, drink, bands and vendors for everybody to enjoy.

More than 30 restaurants, bars, bakeries and food trucks are expected to fill up 10 blocks of South Street and surrounding streets.

Visitors are invited to participate in what will surely be some memorable activities such as the Philly Taco eating contest featuring a Jim’s Steaks cheesesteak wrapped in a giant slice of Lorenzo & Sons pizza.

The giant all-ages outdoor party will also include Brauhaus Schmitz’ Maifest on the 700 block with German beers, dancers, music, food, flower crowns and even a Maypole.

Three main stages (at 2nd, 5th, and 8th Streets), as well as numerous street performance locations along the festival, will showcase many of the region’s rising stars.

South Street Spring Festival’s musical line-up will feature tunes ranging from New Orleans jazz, funk and soul, country, jam bands, indie rock, and the blues.

Finger snap x 3! Meet the young ladies of The Royal Mix – @anita_oh @CBSPhilly gets the scoop on their performance #southstfest today! pic.twitter.com/D8ykN5XtsW — South Street (@officialsouthst) May 5, 2018

The event is an all-day, free outdoor block party that will have something for everyone!