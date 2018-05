PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was pistol-whipped and shot in Brewerytown.

Police: Man Arrested At Dover International Speedway Following Assault Of Team Owner

The report came in at 2:57 a.m about the shooting on the 2400 block of Clifford St.

The victim is in stable condition at Hahnemann hospital.

Early Morning Fire In Blackwood Displaces Family, Injures Firefighters

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Police are still investigating.