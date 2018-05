PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man was stabbed three times in the Lawncrest area of the city.

Police reported to the 5800 block of Weymouth Street around seven p.m. Saturday night.

The victim suffered injuries to his chest and back.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.