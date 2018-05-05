Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men have been shot in the Logan section of the city.

Authorities reported to the 1500 block of Grange Avenue just after 7:45 Saturday evening.

A 21-year-old man was shot one time in the back and is listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot one time in the left leg and is in stable condition.

Both victims were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by officials.

No arrest have been made.

This is a developing story. 

 

