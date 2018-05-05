PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old man broke into the home of a 70-year-old woman on the 1300 block of Poplar St.

Police say the woman heard him coming up the stairs.

Police Search For Gunman And Motive After Victim Is Pistol Whipped, Shot

She took the gun she inherited from her mother off the nightstand and shot him when he entered her bedroom.

The man suffered 1 graze wound to the upper left arm during the break-in.

After the shooting, the man ran a couple of blocks to Broad and Brown Streets to a car wash where he called the cops.

He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital and is listed in stable condition

Early Morning Fire In Blackwood Displaces Family, Injures Firefighters

The 70-year-old woman is said to be very shaken, but otherwise okay.

She is a mother of a police officer.