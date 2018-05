PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a man in his 20’s was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday evening.

Police arrived to the 1700 block of Diamond Street around 9 p.m.

The victim was shot 1 time in the stomach, 1 time in the right arm, 1 time in the left cheek.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.