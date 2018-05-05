Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday evening, Lafayette College is asked those on campus to stay where they were and those off campus to stay away while they investigated the legitimacy of a threat they received.
Someone claiming to be a student posted on social media that he pledged his allegiance to ISIS and was planning an attack on campus.
The college posted on Twitter around 9:30 Saturday evening.
That led the FBI, Easton Police, and other agencies to inspect all buildings.
The college says an extensive room to room search found nothing dangerous.
There was no lockdown.
The investigation continues.