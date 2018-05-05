PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday evening, Lafayette College is asked those on campus to stay where they were and those off campus to stay away while they investigated the legitimacy of a threat they received.

Someone claiming to be a student posted on social media that he pledged his allegiance to ISIS and was planning an attack on campus.

The college posted on Twitter around 9:30 Saturday evening.

Lafayette College has received a threat this evening. We are in conversation with various law enforcement agencies to determine the legitimacy of this threat. At this time, we encourage everyone to remain calm. — Lafayette College (@LafCol) May 6, 2018

That led the FBI, Easton Police, and other agencies to inspect all buildings.

The college says an extensive room to room search found nothing dangerous.

After an extensive room by room search of the campus there were no malicious or hazardous materials found. Public Safety/Easton Police will continue to work with the FBI (lead) on this investigation. — Lafayette College (@LafCol) May 6, 2018

There was no lockdown.

The investigation continues.