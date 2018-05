PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lafayette College is asking those on campus to stay where they are and those off campus to stay away while they investigate the legitimacy of a threat they received.

The college posted on twitter around 9:30 Saturday evening.

They are speaking with law enforcement agencies to investigate the threat.

Lafayette College has received a threat this evening. We are in conversation with various law enforcement agencies to determine the legitimacy of this threat. At this time, we encourage everyone to remain calm. — Lafayette College (@LafCol) May 6, 2018

The college is not on lock down at this time.