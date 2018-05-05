Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man from Oklahoma City has a passion for art and he isn’t letting his disabilities keep him from creating, and teaching others how to make masterpieces.

John Bramblitt says he’s loved drawing since before he could walk, but seizures and Lyme’s Disease took away his sight away while he was in college.

It took a year before John picked up a paintbrush to try his favorite pastime again.

When he did, he made it his mission to teach others how to create using all of their senses.

