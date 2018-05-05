PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man from Oklahoma City has a passion for art and he isn’t letting his disabilities keep him from creating, and teaching others how to make masterpieces.

John Bramblitt says he’s loved drawing since before he could walk, but seizures and Lyme’s Disease took away his sight away while he was in college.

It took a year before John picked up a paintbrush to try his favorite pastime again.

Broad Street Run Road Closures Begin Early Sunday Morning

Finished this up yesterday. It was a fun one! I used metallic colors and, not sure if you can see it, spelled out HOPE in the stars in braille ;) Have a great day!! #bramblitt #blindartist #notafraidofcolor #landscapes #painting pic.twitter.com/fgEIkRtfct — John Bramblitt (@bramblitt) April 23, 2018

When he did, he made it his mission to teach others how to create using all of their senses.