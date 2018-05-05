BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township Police responded to the 700 block of Upton Way for a report of flames coming from a garage.

Upon arrival, officers and fire crews were met with flames that fully engulfed the basement and garage of the home.

Fire departments responded from Chews Landing, Magnolia, Bellmawr, Somerdale, and Hi Nella.

A short time later, they placed the fire under control.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The Gloucester Township Officer of Emergency and Red Cross are helping the displaced family.

Gloucester Township Police are reminding homeowners to regularly check smoke detectors to ensure that they are operational and to have a home fire escape plan in place.