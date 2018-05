PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Duchess of Cambridge released new pictures of Prince Louis, taken at Kensington Palace.

One adorable shot shows big sister Charlotte giving him a kiss on her 3rd birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Prince George who will turn five in July did not appear in the pictures.