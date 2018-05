PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all comic book fans!

May 5th is free comic book day.

The annual event has been going strong for the last 17 years to celebrate independent comic book specialty shops.

"Not necessary to go to Bob’s Big Boy for a free comic, everyone is getting one today!" -The Nightmare Before Christmas writer, #DJMilky :D https://t.co/0KRBxhrbIV #FCBD18 pic.twitter.com/cA5CaFy1Ty — Free Comic Book Day (@Freecomicbook) May 5, 2018

While not every comic shop participates, most have a selection of free merchandise available each year.

The day isn’t over yet, head over to freecomicbookday.com to find a participating store in your area.