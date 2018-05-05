PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new lawsuit in the Charlie Rose sexual harassment case.

CBS News Fires Charlie Rose Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Three women who worked with him are have filed a lawsuit against the journalist and CBS News.

They say they were subjected to “repeated, ongoing and unlawful physical and verbal sexual harassment” by Rose.

They also claim CBS “unlawfully retaliated” against one of them and that the company “failed to investigate the matter.”

CBS News Suspends Charlie Rose Following Sexual Harassment Claims

In a response, CBS News said, “we will vigorously defend against the allegations pertaining to CBS News.”

In a previous statement addressing the issue, Charlie Rose wrote, “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed.”

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

CBS News fired Charlie Rose last fall.