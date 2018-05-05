Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  There’s a new lawsuit in the Charlie Rose sexual harassment case.

Three women who worked with him are have filed a lawsuit against the journalist and CBS News.

They say they were subjected to “repeated, ongoing and unlawful physical and verbal sexual harassment” by Rose.

They also claim CBS “unlawfully retaliated” against one of them and that the company “failed to investigate the matter.”

In a response, CBS News said, “we will vigorously defend against the allegations pertaining to CBS News.”

In a previous statement addressing the issue, Charlie Rose wrote, “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed.”

CBS News fired Charlie Rose last fall.

