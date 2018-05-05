PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Runners will hit the pavement Sunday for the Broad Street Run and road closures go into effect bright and early.

This is a video from a previous Broad Street Run.

Broad Street will be shut down from Olney To Windrim Avenue beginning at 4 a.m.

At 7 a.m you can expect closures from Windrim Avenue down to Erie.

3 Women Sue Charlie Rose, CBS News Alleging Sexual Harassment

The remainder of the route, ending inside the Navy Yard will close at 7:30 a.m.

That’s 30 minutes before the 10-mile race kicks off.

The whole course will reopen by around 11:30 Sunday morning, with the exception of some areas in the Navy Yard.