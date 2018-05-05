DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Dover Police Department were called to the infield of the Dover International Speedway in reference to the assault on Friday.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m.

Lawrence Hayden, a 33-year-old former crew member/employee of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race team, and team owner 56-year-old Jerry Hataway were involved in a verbal argument over Hayden’s employment with the team.

During that argument, Hayden began punching Hataway causing Hataway to suffer a broken jaw.

Hataway was initially treated at the Fan Care Center at Dover International Speedway and was later transferred to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for further treatment for his injuries.

Hayden was taken into custody by the Dover Police Department without incident and charged with one count of Assault 2nd Degree.

Hayden was given a $500 secured bond on the single charge.