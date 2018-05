PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sylvester Stallone is doing a lot of running around Philadelphia while shooting “Creed 2.”

This week he took a break to buy some running shoes at a Foot Locker in the city.

The store posted video of the famed actor/director taking pictures with customers and workers.

He even sparred with them a little bit.

On Instagram, Stallone said sharing moments like this makes him very happy.