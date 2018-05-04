Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Several people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Quakertown on Friday morning.

Police: Kevin Emanuel Charged With Fatally Stabbing Aaron Jenkins At Philadelphia International Airport

Pennsylvania State Police say a minivan and a Saturn sedan were involved in an accident on Mountain View Drive and Old Bethlehem Road shortly before 11 a.m.

Quakertown crash

Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Quakertown. (credit: CBS3)

Five people were injured in the accident.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Kevin Hart’s Plane Blows Tire After Landing In Boston For Sixers-Celtics Game 2 

The intersection is currently shut down.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch