QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Several people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Quakertown on Friday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say a minivan and a Saturn sedan were involved in an accident on Mountain View Drive and Old Bethlehem Road shortly before 11 a.m.

Five people were injured in the accident.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The intersection is currently shut down.