PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia will be shutting down a stretch of North Broad Street in August to encourage people to get outside and explore.

At City Hall on Friday, officials unveiled details on this year’s “Philly Free Streets.”

It will take place 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, August 11.

The city will close North Broad Street to cars between City Hall and Erie Avenue, inviting people to walk, bike and play.

People who take part are encouraged to support businesses along the route.

