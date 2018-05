AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) — At least one person has been injured after being struck by a car in Avondale on Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Hepburn Road around 1:30 p.m.

One person has been transported to Christiana Hospital.

The car did remain on the scene.

The intersection is currently closed due to the accident investigation.