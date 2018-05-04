BREAKING: At Least 1 Dead, Several Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Quakertown, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – May 5, a.k.a. Cinco de Mayo, is not only for tacos and margaritas, it’s also a day to celebrate hoagies!

Saturday is National Hoagie Day, a day that celebrates the sandwich that got its name in Philly.

But no matter what you call it — sub, hero, grinder, Italian, torpedo — treat yourself to one with some deals around the Delaware Valley:

WAWA: 

Get any classic hoagie for $4.99. Limited time only.

SUBWAY:

Get any of these footlongs for $4.99: Black Forest Ham, Meatball Marinara, Spicy Italian, Cold Cut Combo or Veggie Delite.

PRIMO HOAGIES:

Reward members get a Primo size hoagie, your choice of Italian, turkey and cheese, or ham and cheese for only $5.99.

